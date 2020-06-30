Nell L. Flanary

DUNGANNON, VA - Nell LaVonne Gillenwater Flanary - Dungannon, VA, 82, went to be with the Lord, Monday, June 29, 2020. She received her new healthy body and is now walking with Jesus.

She was born in Wise County, VA on January 31, 1938 to the late Kyle Leonard and Lola Maxie Elliott Gillenwater. She was a retired cafeteria manager from the Dungannon Elementary School. Nell was a Christian that was kind to everyone, a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.

In addition to her parents; her brothers, Don Gillenwater and Charles Gillenwater; a special son-in-law, Michael Bright preceded her in death.

She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Alfred Flanary; two daughters, Tammy Adkins and husband, Brian, Coeburn, VA, Leigh Ann Bright, Coeburn, VA; grandchildren, Courtney Delany (Kristian), Brandon Mays (Kristie), Brooke Booher (Jerry), Shane Bright (Tammie), Shaughnessy Bright; great-grandchildren, Axel, Oliver, Brielle , Quinn, Kylie, and Audri; one sister, JoAnn Pack, Wise, VA; brother, Paul (Sam) Gillenwater, Pennsylvania; along with several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 5:00p.m.-7:00p.m., Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at the Gate City Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at 7:00p.m. in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home with Rev. Marty Puckett and Rev. Larry Beavers officiating.

Graveside services will be conducted at 10:00a.m, Thursday, July 2, 2020 at the Temple Hill Memorial Gardens, Castlewood, VA. Family and friends are asked to meet at the mausoleum of the memorial gardens at 9:45a.m. for the committal service. Family and Friends will serve as pallbearers.

An online guest register is available for the Flanary family at www.gatecityfunerals.com

