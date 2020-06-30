APPALACHIA, VA - Loretta June (Stanley) Mullins, 80, passed away at her residence on Friday, June 26, 2020.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Franklin Mullins, sons; Larry Mullins, Jeffrey Scott Mullins, Ricky Lee Mullins.

She is survived by three daughters; Peggy Bates of Appalachia, Pamela Herron of Big Stone Gap, Patricia Brummit of Big Stone Gap, two sons; Franklin Lynn Mullins of Appalachia, Garfield Mullins of Big Stone Gap, one brother, Buris Stanley, special grandsons; Scottie Mullins, Jeffrey Pearcy, Robert Hill, and Ricky Estep, Gerald Mullins, special granddaughters, Lisa Herron, all these grandchildren she assisted in raising, 13 grandchildren, and 18 great grandchildren, other close relatives and friends.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, July 2, 2020 from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. for the visitation, at Holding Funeral Home in Big Stone Gap.

The funeral service will be conducted following in the funeral home's chapel with pastors, Gary and Steve Swiney officiating.

The committal service will be held on Friday at 3 p.m. in American Legion Cemetery, those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the funeral home at 2:30 to go in procession to the cemetery.

Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

