KINGSPORT - John Chris Moser, age 74, of Kingsport, Tennessee, passed away on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at his residence as a result of complications from Myelodysplastic Syndrome (MDS), a blood/bone marrow cancer for an extended period of time.

John was born in Damascus, Virginia, on September 28, 1945, a son of the late Wiley and Elizabeth Doss Moser. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved grandmother Rosa Doss; a brother, Garland Wayne Thomas; and sister, Melba Sue Mathena.

John proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corp 1962-1966, before serving the Citizens of Kingsport for 34 ½ years as a member of the Kingsport Fire Department. John joined the Fire Department in 1966 and attained the rank of Chief of the Department before his retirement in 2001. During John’s tenure as Chief, the Fire Department received International Accreditation. John was an active member of the community having served on the Board of Directors of the Kingsport Life Saving Crew, Kingsport Tomorrow, Kingsport Emergency Communications District, Kingsport American Red Cross, and The Executive Committee of Fun Fest. He also served on the Sullivan County Emergency Preparedness Council, and the Pre-Hospital Care Board. John also served as President of the Tennessee Fire Chief’s Association and as a peer Assessor for Commission on Fire Accreditation International. John was an avid Tennessee football fan having been a season ticket holder for a number of years. John loved to travel, having visited all 50 states and 46 of the 61 National Parks.

John is survived by his wife, Joyce A. Moser; two sons, Steve C. Moser and Marissa Davis, of Aubrey, TX, and Scott A. Moser and wife Amber, of Knoxville, TN; his grandchildren who were his Sunshine, they brightened every day, granddaughters, Ashley Moser, of Anaheim, CA, Olivia Moser, of Knoxville, TN, and Kacie Moser, of Frisco, TX, and grandson, Ethan Moser, of Frisco, TX; two sisters, Rita Boothe, of Barren Springs, VA, and Charlotte Harris, of Chilhowie, VA; two brothers, Ted Moser and wife Jane, of Rolla, MO, and Larry Moser, of Chilhowie, VA; and several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM Thursday, July 2, 2020 at East Lawn Funeral Home. Funeral Service will follow at 7:00 PM with Pastor Phil Whittemore and Rev. Dr. Kenneth Calvert officiating. A Private Committal Service and Entombment will be held in the Chapel of Memories Mausoleum at East Lawn Memorial Park with honors being accorded by the Kingsport Fire Department Honor Guard. Pallbearers will be members of the Kingsport Fire Department. Honorary pallbearers will be retired members of the Kingsport Fire Department, retired Fire Chiefs of East Tennessee, Tom Segelhorst and the Hardee’s Breakfast Group.

The family would like to extend special thanks to Smokey Mountain Home Health and Hospice, especially Kelli for all their love and care that was provided.

In lieu of flowers, John requested that donations be made to, the MDS Foundation, 4573 South Broad Street, Suite 150, Yardville, NJ 08620.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the Moser family by visiting www.eastlawnkingsport.com

Arrangements especially for Mr. John Chris Moser and his family have been made through East Lawn Funeral Home & Memorial Park, 4997 Memorial Blvd, Kingsport, TN; 423-288-2081.