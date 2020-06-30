APPALACHIA, VA - Glenda Lou Garrett, 68, passed away at her residence on Monday, June 29, 2020.

She was born in Lee County, Virginia on May 21, 1952 the daughter of the late James and Mary (Bush) Huff. She attended school in Keokee. She enjoyed her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She loved drinking Coca-Cola and eating good food. She will be sorely missed by her family.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Paul Julio Pendergrass.

She is survived by her daughter, Shannon Phillips husband Michael, of Big Stone Gap, her son, Larry Huff wife Jessica of Fredricksburg, VA. Granddaughters; Savannah Garrette husband Jeremy, & Samantha Huff ,both of Keokee, grandsons; Rahni Huff and Paul Huff both of Fredricksburg, VA , three great-grandchildren, Brian Scott Richardson, Conner Huff, & Hank Garrette, two sisters; Vesta McFarland, and Nell Belcher, other close nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

The family will have a private service and burial.

Holding Funeral Home of Big Stone Gap is serving the Garrett family.