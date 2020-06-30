KINGSPORT - Billie Jeanette Mullins, 85, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord Sunday, June 28, 2020, at her residence surrounded by her loving family.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 – 6:45 pm Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services in the J. Wayne Hamilton Memorial Chapel.

A Funeral Service will follow at 7:00 pm with Rev. Joe Hill officiating.

A Graveside Service will be held at 1:00 pm Thursday, July 2, 2020, at Oak Hill Memorial Park in Section A. Family and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery at 12:50 pm.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Fellowship Free Will Baptist Church, 2313 Portland Ave., Kingsport, TN 37660, Christine LaGuardia Phillips Cancer Center, P. O. Box 238, Kingsport, TN 37662 or Alzheimer’s Association online at www.alz.org/

Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.oakhillfh.com

The care of Billie Mullins and her family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services.