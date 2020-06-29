KINGSPORT - Mr. Jack Arnold Smith, 80, of Kingsport, passed away Friday, June 26, 2020, in the Holston Valley Medical Center after a recent accident.

He was the son of the late Raymond Richmond Smith and Eva Goldie Bush Smith.

Jack retired from Tennessee Eastman with over thirty- five years of service. He was a member of Orebank Missionary Baptist Church. Jack enjoyed playing golf and he enjoyed fishing with family and friends.

In addition to his parents, Jack was preceded in death by two brothers, Bob Smith and Jim Smith; one sister, Lela Smith.

Survivors include his loving wife of fifty- five years, Betty Smith; two sons, Darren Smith and his wife Tammy and Kenny Smith; one brother, Allen Smith and his wife Anita; one granddaughter, Morgan Spangler and her husband Zack; several nieces and nephews.

A private memorial service for Mr. Jack Arnold Smith will be conducted at 11 am Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at Carter-Trent Funeral Home, Kingsport with Rev. David Smith officiating.

