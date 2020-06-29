NORTON, VA - Joyce Gardner Hunsucker “Toots”, 88, passed away Sunday, June 28, 2020 at the Select Specialty Hospital in Bristol, TN.

Joyce was a member of Hopkins Chapel Freewill Baptist Church where she was an active member of the Ladies Auxiliary for over 35 years having served as President and member.

She was preceded in Heaven by her husband of 47 years, Arnold Hunsucker; parents, Leonard and Bessie Steele Gardner; sisters, June Miles and Mildred Hill; and a brother, Gerald Gardner (Bud).

Those left behind to cherish her memory include son, Ricky and Marlene Hunsucker of Norton, VA; daughter, Carolyn Hunsucker of Norton, VA; grandson, Daniel Hunsucker of Norton, VA and nieces, nephews and friends.

All services will be private. Burial will be in the Hunsucker-Wampler Family Cemetery in Norton, VA. Please visit www.sturgillfuneral.com to leave online condolences for the family.

Sturgill Funeral Home 1621 Norton Road SW Wise, VA 24293 is in charge of arrangements.