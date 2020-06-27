CHURCH HILL - Lotus Virginia Arnold, 91, passed away on June 26, 2020 peacefully in her home surrounded by her loved ones.

A graveside service will be conducted at 2:00 PM on Sunday, June 28, 2020 at McPheeters Bend Cemetery with Joel Arnold officiating. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the cemetery by 1:45 PM. Pallbearers will be Kelsey Arnold, Randy Arnold, Dan Queener, Steven Arnold, Stanley Arnold, Cory Pendleton and Joel Arnold.

To leave an online message for the Arnold family, please visit us at www.johnsonarrowood.com

Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home of Church Hill is honored to serve the Arnold family.