Karen Byington, age 47, passed away Thursday, June 25, 2020 at her home in Rogersville, TN. She was born January 3, 1973. Karen graduated from Cherokee High School in 1991 and ETSU in 1995. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Rogersville.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Roy and Kathleen Morgan and Horace and Ted Yount; special aunt, Willie Etta Newberry.

Karen is survived by her parents, George and Kay Morgan; daughter, Kaylee Anderson; son, Carter Byington; partner and caregiver, John Brooks; “special son”, Jake Brooks; “special grandson”, Brantley Brooks; several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

The body will lie in state from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm Sunday, June 28, 2020 at Christian-Sells Funeral Home. Funeral service will follow at 1:00 pm with Trey Meek officiating. Burial will follow in Highland Cemetery.

