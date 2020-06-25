Susan Cook Roebuck went to be with the Lord on June 23, 2020.

Born January 9, 1971 in Kingsport, Tennessee, her warmhearted personality and adventurous spirit were evident from childhood. She cherished these early years spent in the mountains of Tennessee, returning often to visit family and friends.

After leaving her hometown, Susan married her college sweetheart and mothered two sons. She moved to Sugar Hill, Georgia in 1996 and became an active part of the community, operating her own business and supporting the local church.

She was diagnosed with breast cancer in July 2001, but our merciful God granted her 19 more years on this earth. Susan received these years as a gift, using them to brighten the lives around her. In her remaining days, she made memories traveling with her husband, saw her children grow up, gained a daughter-in-law, and touched the lives of thousands.

Susan is the longest serving staff member of Sugar Hill Church. She held a diverse range of positions over more than 20 years, leading to her final role as Community Ministry and Missions Director. In this role, she lived out her calling to love the local community and spread the Gospel abroad. She treasured meeting the spiritual and physical needs of children in the local schools, teenage mothers, widows, orphans, and families in vulnerable situations.

Her cancer reemerged in December 2016. It would ultimately exhaust her earthly body, but it could not stifle her joy and zeal for life, even in her final days.

Susan was happiest sitting in a beach chair alongside her family, but time spent exercising her creativity through crafts and baking were close seconds. Her life was defined by a love for God and family, abiding friendships, and the joy of serving others.

She is survived by her husband, Vic, sons, Austin and Grant, daughter-in-law, Erica, parents, David and Ida Ruth Cook, mother-in-law, Barbara Jeanne Roebuck, sister and brother-in-law, Christi and Kevin Pierce, niece and nephew, Gracie and Joshua Pierce, and a beautiful life’s worth of family and friends. She is preceded by her father-in-law John Roebuck.

All are invited to a celebration of Susan’s life at Sugar Hill Church on Saturday, June 27 at 2:00PM. In lieu of flowers, her family asks for donations to the Backpack Ministry and The Path Project via Sugar Hill Church.

I will say to the LORD, “My refuge and my fortress, my God, in whom I trust.” – Psalm 91:2

