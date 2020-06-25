KINGSPORT - Anita Diane Still, 63, entered into the loving arms of Jesus during the morning hours of Wednesday (June 24, 2020).

Anita was born on May 6, 1957 in Kingsport, TN to Thurman Jasper & Margaret Jane (Akers) Harper.

Anita had a way of touching and blessing everyone’s life she met. She was a Sunday School teacher of various churches. She enjoyed traveling, reading, spending time with her family and friends, and most of all sharing the love of Jesus with others. She was a current member of Crossway Baptist Church. Anita was a loving wife, mother, daughter, sister, aunt, and friend; she will be greatly missed.

Anita was preceded in death by her father, Thurman Jasper Harper.

Left to cherish her memory are her husband of 34 years, Charles Still; daughter, Amanda Still; step-daughter, Mechelle Quesenberry; mother, Margaret Jane Harper; two brothers, Gregory Harper and Randy Harper; sister, Kimberly Jones & husband Rick; several nieces, nephews, cousins, and a host of friends.

The family will receive friends on Saturday (June 27, 2020) from noon to 2 p.m. at East Lawn Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 2 p.m. in the chapel of East Lawn Funeral Home with Pastor Aaron Eden officiating. The family requests that everyone attending please follow the current CDC recommended guidelines.

Anita will be laid to rest on Saturday (June 27, 2020) at 3 p.m. in the Christus Garden at East Lawn Memorial Park with Pastor Jerry Smith officiating. Serving as pallbearers will be Austin Marshall, Brandon Hensley, Isaac Newsome, Tyler Lawson, Chris Lane, and Danny Boyes. Honorary pallbearers will be Terry Oaks, Jeremiah Riner, Danny Gilliam, and Scott Riner.

Online condolences may be made to the Still family at www.eastlawnkingsport.com. East Lawn Funeral Home and Memorial Park has the honor of serving the Still family.