Pamela S. Hutchins

Pamela was born in Scott County, VA on May 15, 1956, and was the daughter of the late Earnest and Allie Fair Blair.

In addition to her parents, her brother-in-law, David Nelson preceded her in death.

Surviving is her husband, Leroy Hutchins; son, Justin Quillen and Zikun Li,; step son, Travis Leroy Hutchins and Libby; sisters, Phyllis Nelson and Robin Amburgey and husband, Bobby; sister-in-law, Betty East and husband, Mike; brothers, Earnest Christopher “Chris” Blair; brother-in-law, David Wayne Hutchins; nieces and nephews, Angela Free and husband, Donny, Nick Amburgey and Karen Benjamin, Martha Amburgey, Cody Blair, Paige Blair, Brook Blair, and Justin Blair; great nieces and nephews, Jeremy Free, Camryn Free, Lilly Ann Amburgey, Allie Amburgey, and Eymerson Hobbs; aunts, Inez Elliott and Nancy Ketron; her fur baby, Rex; and special friends, Chris and Joy Bishop, and Johnny and Liz Fields.

The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m., Friday, June 26, 2020 at the Gate City Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at 7:00 p.m. in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home with Brother Danny Kerns officiating. David and Debbie Easterling will provide the music.

Graveside services will be conducted at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, June 27, 2020 at the Strong Cemetery, Gate City, VA. Dakota Pearcy, Derrick Keith, Carter Sloan, Christian Hinkle, Cody Blair, Justin Blair, and Michael Pearcy will serve as pallbearers. Jack Pearcy, Phil Tipton, Bill Pearcy, Tommy Tipton, Ricky Tipton, Mike Oaks, Bobby Oaks, Jeff Oaks, H.C. Tunnell, and Mike Frazier will serve as honorary pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to Gate City Funeral Home to help with the funeral expense.

Family and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery for the graveside service at 9:45 a.m., Saturday.

