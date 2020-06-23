MT. CARMEL - Reece Ann Rowlett 74, of Mt. Carmel went to be with the Lord on June 21, 2020 at her home.

The family will receive friends from 5pm to 7pm on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at Carter-Trent Funeral Home in Church Hill. A funeral service will follow with Pastor Fred White officiating.

A graveside service will be conducted at 11am on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at Church Hill Memory Gardens with family and friends serving as pallbearers. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the funeral home by 10:15AM to go in procession.

In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial contributions be made in her honor to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105.

To express a condolence to the family please visit our website at www.cartertrent.com.

Carter-Trent Funeral Home in Church Hill is serving the Rowlett family.