Martha Phyllis Pinkerton departed this world on Saturday, June 20, after a short illness. Phyllis graced her family and friends for 92 years.

Graveside services will be conducted at 1 PM on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at Oak Hill Memorial Park with Pastor Scott Young officiating. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery by 12:50 PM.

In lieu of flowers, family requests donations to the American Cancer Society, the Parkinson’s Foundation, or to Temple Baptist Church.

To express condolences to the family visit www.cartertrent.com

Carter Trent Funeral Home, Downtown Kingsport is serving the Pinkerton Family.