Marion E. (Pappy) Harris

KINGSPORT - Marion Ernest (Pappy) Harris, Kingsport, TN passed away on Monday, June 22, 2020 at Wellmont Holston Valley Hospital.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday night, June 23, 2020 from 5:00-7:00 p.m. in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of Gate City Funeral Home.

A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at Holston View Cemetery at 11:00 a.m. with Randy Sluss speaking. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the cemetery by 10:45 a.m.

Due to severe family allergies, we are respectfully requesting no flowers.

An online guest register is available for the Harris family at www.gatecityfunerals.com.

