BLOUNTVILLE - Billy Mack Adams, 69, of Blountville went to be with the Lord on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Holston Valley Medical Center after a long illness.

The family will receive friends from 5 PM to 7 PM on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at Carter Trent Funeral Home, Downtown Kingsport. A funeral service will follow with Pastor Robby Shaffer officiating. Billy’s wish was to be cremated after formal services.

