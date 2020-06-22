BIG STONE GAP, VA - Virginia "Jenny' Hobbs Neeley, 85, completed her life's journey on June 19, 2020 at Holston Valley Hospital, and started eternal journey in heaven.

She was born in Wise County Virginia the daughter of the late, George and Minnie Hobbs. She was a member of the "Holiness Church of God in Jesus Name" in Big Stone Gap. She was a devoted mother, sister, grandmother, great- grandmother and friend.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by, her husband, Marvin Neeley, her son, Clinton Johnson, sister, Sybil Hunter, brothers; Carol, Clinton, Johnny, Erwin, Herbert, Tommy, George Jr. & Michael.

She is survived by her two daughters; Angela (Larry) Blanken, Teresa Necssary, her grandchildren; Misty, Margo, Maria, Crystal, & Stephanie twelve great- grandchildren, siblings; Marie Roller, Charlie Hobbs, Lucille Herndon (Wayne), Trula Haunaio, James Hobbs (Pat) , Nancy Willis (Ray), Margaret Phillips (Scott), a host of nieces and nephews and friends.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Holding Funeral Home, the funeral service will be conducted following in the funeral home's chapel with pastor Ricky Oakes officiating. Singing will be provided by her church members'.

Burial will be held on Wednesday at 1 p.m. in Powell Valley Memorial Gardens, those wishing to attend are asked to meet at Holdings Funeral Home by 12:30 p.m. to go in procession to the cemetery.

Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

