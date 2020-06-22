BLOUNTVILLE —Billy Mack Adams, 69, of Blountville went to be with the Lord on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Holston Valley Medical Center after a long illness.

Billy enjoyed trading, flea markets, riding his motorcycle, spending time with his friends, and especially attending church when he was able.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Catherine Adams; brother-in-law, Junior Stratton; and nephew, Adam Chad Stratton.

Those left to cherish his memory are his loving sister, Judy Stratton; half-brother, Page Adams; half-sisters, Gaie Adams, Lucy Harkleroad and Pat Christian; special cousins, Max and Wesley Winegar; special friends, Don Turner and Roy Brackett; and special caregiver, Angie Hess.

The family will receive friends from 5 PM to 7 PM on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at Carter Trent Funeral Home, Downtown Kingsport. A funeral service will follow with Pastor Robby Shaffer officiating. Billy’s wish was to be cremated after formal services.

