Warren Stidham

ST. CHARLES, VA - Warren Douglas Stidham was born on July 22, 1943 in Monarch, VA, to Edna Marie Alsup Stidham and William Boyd Stidham Sr. He died on June 18, 2020 at Ballard Health Hospital in Kingsport, TN, after suffering a catastrophic event with a bleeding ulcer. Warren was a member of Saint Charles Baptist Church where he attended regularly. Warren proudly served in the United States Army during which he did a tour in Korea on DMZ and also a tour in Vietnam. After his regular army service he joined the National Guard and retired out of that. Warren also worked as a Lee County Deputy.

Warren Loved reading Louis L'Amour westerns, going to antique malls with his friend Phronica Hayes, attending gun shows with his son Terry Wayne Perkins, and helping Larry David Elliott at Home Appliance on his service calls. Warren loved to share a joke and make people laugh, he said that was the Alsup in him.

Warren was preceded in death by his wife, Renate Erthner Stidham, his parents, Edna and Boyd Stidham, grandparents Worley and Zola Alsup, stepmom, Ruby Stidham. Sister, Carolyn, brothers, John and Bill, nephews Steve and Boyd Stidham.

Warren is survived by his son, Terry Wayne Perkins and wife Adrianne of Lynchburg, VA. His brother, Randall and wife Nancy of Gray, TN, sisters-in-law Diana Stidham of Louisville, TN, Linda Stidham of Duncan, OK, and Brigitte Herbert of Wichita, KS. A brother-in-law Curt Erthner of CA. His adopted family at Home Appliance who gave him great support over the years, Larry David, Debbie and Wanda and his friend of over 70 years, Phroncia Hayes.

Family will receive friends on Monday, June 22, 2020 from 12 until 2:00 pm in Sturgill Funeral Home. Funeral service will follow with Pastor Paul Davis, Jr. officiating. Military graveside services will be conducted at 3:00 pm in Lee Memorial Gardens with the VFW Post, Veterans, and the Virginia National Guard Honors Team. Funeral service will be on Facebook live at 2:00 pm. Pallbearers will be Randall Stidham, Terry Perkins, Larry David Elliott, Mike Gibson, Eddie Woliver and Cody Ridings. To view obituary and sign guest book visit www.sturgillfuneralhome.com. Mullins-Sturgill Funeral Home of Pennington Gap is in charge of the arrangements.