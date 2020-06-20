Patsy Boles Bales passed away in Kingsport on June 18th.

She was a member of First Broad Street United Methodist Church and was a retiree of Tennessee Eastman Division of Eastman Kodak, where she worked for 27 years.

She was preceded in death by her husband Wallace T. “Dude” Bales.

Patsy is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Barry and Aliceson Bales of Mosheim. She is also survived by a step-daughter, Teresa Bales and a step-son, Anthony Bales, both of Knoxville, and a grandson, Marshall Bales of Mosheim.

At her request, there will be no formal funeral service. A private burial will be held at a later date.

Memorials may be sent to First Broad Street United Methodist Church, 100 E Church Circle, Kingsport, TN 37660

