KINGSPORT - Margaret S. Davis, 80, entered into the loving arms of Jesus during the evening hours of Sunday (March 29, 2020) at her home surrounded by her loving family following an extended illness.

Margaret was born in Newport, TN on April 28, 1939 to the late Burley Ben and Pauline (Gregg) Smith.

Margaret retired from Eastman Chemical after 30 years of dedicated service. She enjoyed camping, traveling, and spending time with family and friends. Margaret was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend; she will be greatly missed.

Left to cherish her memory are her beloved husband of 45 years, Robert H. Davis, Jr.; two daughters, Susan Dishner and husband Billy and Sandra Kerney and husband Stephen; brother, Ralph Smith and wife Ann; sisters-in-law, Margaret Davis and Patsy Manis; four granddaughters, Ashley McKamey and husband Ben, Rachel Kerney and husband Johnny Kindle, Katie Moles and husband Holden, and Sara Woods and husband David; six great-grandchildren, Collin McKamey, Keller McKamey, Reese Kerney-Kindle, Devin Kindle, Jakob Carver-Woods, and Joshua Carver-Woods; special friends, Jerry and Joyce Faust; several nieces and nephews, and a host of friends.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 to 7:00pm on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at East Lawn Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life Service will follow in the chapel at 7:00pm with Chaplin Tom Edwards officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made in Margaret’s honor to the Amedysis Foundation, 2025 Meadowbrook Pkwy, Kingsport, TN 37660 or to First Tennessee Regional Mustang Club c/o Joe Pearce, PO Box 105, Hampton, TN 37658.

Online condolences may be made to the Davis family at www.eastlawnkingsport.com. East Lawn Funeral Home and Memorial Park has the honor of serving the Davis family.