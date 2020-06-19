Kimberly was born in Wise County Virginia, the daughter of the late Donald Frazier & Doris (Diets) Frazier. She attended high school in Appalachia class of 1985 she loved Appalachia and all her friends, and neighbors'. She loved her family, her children were what she lived for. She was her two children's "Best Friend" as they reflect very fondly of her motherly care.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Tammy Frazier, and Donna Flannary, her nephew Preston Lee Flannary.

Left to mourn her passing, her two children; Jesse D. Murray, and Emily Murray, her husband, Jason 'Andy" Murray Jr. her mother in law, Flora Murray, her first cousin Heath Funk, several Aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, other close relatives, and friends.

Arrangements are private.

You may go online to view the updated arrangements, sign the guest registry, or leave the family a condolence at www.holdingfuneralhome.com

Holding Funeral Home is serving the family of Kimberly Frazier Murray.