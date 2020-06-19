DUFFIELD, VA - Glenda Sue (Vaughn) Reams, 68, Duffield, VA passed away, Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at her residence.

A graveside service will be conducted at 12:00 p.m., Saturday, June 20, 2020 at the Adams Cemetery, Duffield, VA with Pastor Dwayn Williams officiating.

Family and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery for the graveside service.

An online guest register is available for the Reams family at www.gatecityfunerals.com.

Gate City Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Glenda Vaughn Reams.