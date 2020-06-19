Edna Earle (Hull) Lindsey

She is predeceased by her husband of 52 years, Fred Lindsey; her parents, Hurd and Lucy Hull of Jefferson City; one brother, Lonas Hull of Morristown. She is survived by her sister, Ellara Wilson of Talbott; daughters, Renee’ Chittick (Al) of Huntington Beach, California, Joan Hagood of Kingsport, and Jannette Cox (Keith) of Sevierville; grandchildren, Jason Hagood (Pennie), of Piney Flats, Kelly Stewart McDaniel (Marty) of Knoxville, Kara Stewart of Costa Mesa, California; great-grandchildren, Lindsey Jo McDaniel and Lincoln Jay; caregiver of 23 years, Arlene Lawson of Rogersville; special recent caregivers, Emily Wade and Emma McCraken.

A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, June 26, 2020 Jefferson Memorial Gardens in Jefferson City, TN.

Arrangements by Farrar Funeral Home, Jefferson City, TN. 865-475-3892