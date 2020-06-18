Sarah "Sally" Pangle Christian, age 89, passed away on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at the Village at Allandale.

Services will be held on Friday, June 19 at 11:00 am at First Baptist Church, Church Hill with Rev. Gary Gerhardt and Rev. Mitch Russell officiating. Due to covid-19 the family will not have a receiving line prior to or after the service. Entombment will follow at Church Hill Memory Gardens.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.christiansells.com or sign our online register book at https://remembrance-registry.com/christian-sells.

Christian-Sells Funeral Home is serving the Christian family.