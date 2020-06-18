KINGSPORT - Harold Gene Wheeler, 77, of Kingsport (Colonial Heights) passed away Tuesday, June 16, 2020, after a period of declining health. He was born October 8, 1942, in Kingsport, to the late G.W. and Hazel Wheeler.

A Graveside Service will be conducted at 2:00 pm on Friday, June 19, 2020, at Mountain Home National Cemetery, 215 Heroes Drive, Mountain Home, TN 37684. Larry Munsey, Minister will officiate.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to the charity of the donor’s choice.

The care of Harold Gene Wheeler and his family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.