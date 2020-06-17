Charles “Charlie” Franklin Fletcher

GATE CITY, VA - Charles Franklin Fletcher, 76, passed away Monday, June 15, 2020 at his residence.

The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m., Thursday, June 18, 2020 at the Gate City Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 7:00p.m. in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel with Preacher Robert Fletcher and Preacher Larry Tolley officiating. Josh Gilliam and Emerson Brown will provide the music.

Graveside services will be conducted at 1:00p.m., Friday, June 19, 2020 at the Fletcher Cemetery in the Yuma Community of Scott County, VA. Dustin Dockery, Dylan Fletcher, Anthony Dockery, David Dockery, Marvin Dockery, and David Thacker will serve as pallbearers. Dooley Sawyer, Eddie Thomas, and Jackie Shelton will serve as honorary pallbearers.

An online guest registry is available to the family at www.gatecityfunerals.com

Gate City Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Charles Franklin Fletcher.