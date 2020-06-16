KINGSPORT - Vivian Rosalind Thomas, age 78, of Kingsport, Tennessee went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at the Waters of Roan Highland Nursing Home.

Rosie was born in Roan Mountain, Tennessee to the late Maynard and Martha Hopson Campbell. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert J. “Bob” Thomas; two brothers, Bruce Campbell and M.C. Campbell; and a sister, Ellen Campbell Tipton.

Rosie was a homemaker and was of the Baptist faith. She loved people and loved being with her family. Rosie was a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother and a very special person.

Those left to cherish her memory include two sons, Robert J. “Joe”Thomas, Jr. of Kingsport and David Thomas and wife Heather, also of Kingsport; her daughter, Jennifer Powers, of Knoxville; twelve grandchildren; sixteen great grandchildren; five sisters, Penny Guess, Dimple Whitely, Althea Tipton, Gloria McAmis and Karen Hitechew and husband Chris; three brothers, Rudolph Campbell, Lucky Campbell and wife Mary, and Steve Campbell and wife Paulette. Several nieces and nephews also survive.

A service to celebrate Rosie’s life will be conducted at 2:00 PM on Saturday, June 20, 2020 in the Rhododendron Chapel of Tetrick Funeral Home, Roan Mountain with Reverend Chris Hitechew, officiating. Music will be under the direction of Lucas Hitechew. The family will receive friends from 12:00 Pm until 2:00 PM in the funeral home chapel, prior to the service on Saturday or at the residence of a sister, Karen Hitechew, at other times.

The graveside service will be private.

The family would like to especially thank the staff and doctors at the Waters of Roan Highland for the exceptional and loving care given to Rosie during her stay.

Rosie and her family are in the care of Tetrick Funeral Home, Roan Mountain. Office 423-772-3928, service information line, 423-543-4917.