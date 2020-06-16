Susana Stallard-Fritz

GRAY - Susana Druzella Stallard-Fritz, 67, passed away at her home in Gray, Tennessee on Sunday evening, June 14, 2020.

Susana was born on November 3, 1952, in West Virginia, to the late Jackson and Alice Roark Carter.

Susana was raised in Kingsport, Tennessee, but had lived in the Gray area for the past nineteen years. She was Baptist by faith, a 1999 graduate of Dobyns Bennett Adult High, and she retired from East Tennessee Cartage located in Kingsport, Tennessee. Susana enjoyed singing karaoke, and she was always crafting, creating, and learning. She always had her beloved little dog, Blossom, by her side.

In addition to her parents, Susana was preceded in death by a son, Carol Glen Stallard, Jr.

Those left to cherish her memory are her other half, Charles Nunley; four daughters, Alice Stallard Hale, Jolene Combs, Donna Bedingfield, and Michelle Newton; a son Travis Stallard and wife Sarah; three sisters, Bobbie Walls, Natalia Horton, and Jenny Fletcher; a brother, John Cisco; five grandchildren, Pilar Whittington, Trieste Shell, Nicholas McCoy, Christopher Stallard, and Bree Byers; and great grandchildren, Allie, Lillie Sue, Jaxon, Saphira, Abbie, and Takota.

A Receiving of Friends to honor Susana will be held at Snyder’s Memorial Gardens, funeral home, on Friday, June 19, 2020, from 6:00-7:00 PM. A Memorial Service will follow beginning at 7:00 PM, Steven Spell will be officiating.

Condolences can be sent to Susana’s family at the funeral home’s website, www.snydersmemorialgardens.com