KINGSPORT - Marlene A. Collier, 73 of Kingsport passed away Monday, June 15, 2020 peacefully at her home and surrounded by her loving family.

She was preceded in death by her first husband, Larry R. Hubbard; daughter, Kelli Howard and her parents, Oscar C. Connell, Jr. and Beulah Connell.

She is survived by her husband, Louis Collier, Sr.; her son, Brian Hubbard and wife Carolyn; her two granddaughters, Lauren Hubbard and Savannah Howard; her brother, Charles W. Connell and wife Patsy; one niece, Kimberly Hamilton; and two great nieces, Chloe and Sophie Hamilton.

Private graveside services will be held at Holston View Cemetery in Weber City, VA.

To express a condolence to the family, please visit our website at www.cartertrent.com.

Carter Trent/Scott County Funeral Home is serving the Collier family.