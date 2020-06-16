Linda “Carol” Harrison

She was born in Kingsport, TN and she was a retired Caregiver. Her birth father, PFC Frank Nickels of the 82 Airborne DIV, died in WWII. She is also preceded in death by her mother and stepfather, Zella and Carl Castle; sister, Sandra Edmonds; aunt, Vena Rogers; nieces, Debra Douglas and Carla Forbes; and nephew, Derrick Douglas.

Surviving are her daughters, Diana Curtis and husband Mark, Karen Elrod and husband Robert, Susan Edwards and husband James, Beth Ciola and husband Paul; brothers, Dr. Frank Nickels and wife Sharon, Curtis Castle and wife Judy, Dennis Castle and wife Pam; sister, Cheryl Castle; cousin, Sharon Sorace; 13 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and also several nieces and nephews.

Services will be held at Faupel Funeral Home ROF 9, Port Richey, FL, on June 19 from 11:00- 11:30 a.m. Interment and Graveside Service will follow at Sylvan Abbey Memorial Park at 1:00 p.m.