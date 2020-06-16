KINGSPORT - J.C. Bell, 83 of Kingsport went home to be with the Lord Saturday, June 13, 2020, at Bristol Regional Medical Center.

The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. A Celebration of Life will follow at 7 p.m. with Wayne Bledsoe and Todd Potter officiating.

Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at Oak Hill Memorial Park. Those attending committal services are asked to assemble at the funeral home by 1 p.m. and then proceed to the cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Bearl Ketron, David Ketron, Doug Trail, Elijah Lambert, Matt Henderson, and Todd Potter.

Honorary pallbearers will be Bill Conant, Alvin Roberts, Clarence Nelms, Abel Oney, Jim Fletcher, Edgar Roach, David Merrill, Dwight Carter, and Kevin Lewis.

Those wishing may make memorial contributions to Sullivan West Volunteer Fire Department, 113 Rosemont St, Kingsport, TN 37660.

Please visit www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an online condolence for the family.

Hamlett-Dobson, Kingsport is serving the family of J.C. Bell.