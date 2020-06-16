Holley Woodrow Craft

He was born on December 16, 1935 to the late Ray and Reppie (Wells) Craft. Holley was a retired Coal Miner from Westmoreland Coal Company a member of the U.M.W.A. and Local 1315.

He was preceded in death by his wife Peggy Craft, infant daughter Mary, son Steve Craft, brothers: Hubert Craft, and Ray Junior Craft, sisters; Della White, Hassie White, Bernice Zimmerman, and Mildred White.

He is survived by sons; Mike Craft, Wendell Craft (Brenda), Tim Craft, Chris Craft (Missy), grandchildren; Leslie Ingle, Ashley Craft Sturgill (Brandon), Melissa Craft, Tiffany Craft, Brittany Craft, Stephen Craft, Cody Craft, six great grandchildren, his little dog Chico that never left his side. His brothers Dee Craft (Helen) and Harold Craft (Frances), and a sister, Lois Daughterty (Late Watson) other close relatives and friends he will be sorely missed by all that knew him.

The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. for the visitation on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at Holding Funeral Home of Big Stone Gap, VA. The funeral service will be conducted on Thursday at 11 a.m. in the funeral home's chapel with Rev. Bud Kilbourne officiating. Pallbearers will be; Mike, Wendell, Tim, Chris, Cody, Brandon, and Wyatt. Graveside services will be held following in Powell Valley Memorial Gardens.

