BIG STONE GAP, VA - Danny “Cobbie” Ray Cobb, 54, passed away on Friday, June 12, 2020 at his residence.

Danny was born in Norton, Virginia, and lived most of his life is Lee County, Virginia working in construction. He enjoyed playing the guitar and singing songs. He also loved fishing and being outdoors.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Duff and Susan Cobb, and his mother, Christine Cobb.

He is survived by one sister, Ann Adams, husband Ron Adams, special friends; Tim, Bill, and Jace Begley, along with a host of other close relatives and friends.

Final arrangements for Danny will be private.

Holding Funeral Home of Big Stone Gap is serving the family of Danny Cobb.