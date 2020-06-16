CHURCH HILL - Betty Jane Skelton passed away on Sunday, June 14 th after suffering a major stroke at her home.

The family will receive friends at Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home in Church Hill on Tuesday, June 16th from 5:00-7:00 PM. A funeral service will be conducted 7:00 PM in the funeral home with Rev. Mitch Russell and Rev. Rodney Bishop officiating. A graveside service will be conducted on Wednesday at 11:00 AM at Church Hill Memory Gardens. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the funeral home by 10:15 AM to go in procession.

Pallbearers will be Chace Skelton, Shane Christian, Matthew Christian, Jordan Bishop, Bradley Bishop, Jacob Smallwood, Danny Skelton, David Marshall, Wade Fitzsimmons, and Michael Blair.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be sent to Old Union United Methodist Church.

