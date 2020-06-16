JONESVILLE, VA - Beatrice Doris Bonham, 86, went to her Heavenly home on June 15, 2020, from Lonesome Pine Hospital in Big Stone Gap.

Doris was a kind, gentle and loving soul who loved her Lord, her family and everyone she met. She was a member of the Bowling Chapel United Methodist Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald M. Bonham, her parents, Virgil and Maurine (Byington) Ledington, and by her brother, James “Jimmy” Ledington.

Doris is survived by her son, Donald Shane Bonham of Jonesville, her sister, Ruth Provence and husband Delmer, of the Millers Chapel Community in Jonesville, and by her niece, Kathy Harber and husband Ty, of Pennington Gap, VA. She was also blessed by a host of friends.

A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, June 18, in Millers Chapel Cemetery with Pastor Josh Osteen officiating. Everyone is asked to meet at the cemetery by 10:45 a.m. Thursday for services.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to Millers Chapel Cemetery, P.O. Box 889, Jonesville, VA, 24263.

Online condolences may be sent by visiting, www.RobinetteFuneralHomes.com. Robinette Funeral Home of Jonesville is serving the Bonham family.