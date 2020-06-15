KINGSPORT - Roy G. Waye, 73, of Kingsport went to be with the Lord, Monday, June 15, 2020 with his family by his side. There to meet him were his parents, Lawrence and Nellie Waye; sister, Emma Lee Ward; brother, Billy Waye; and nephew, Shannon Waye.

Roy graduated from Lynn View High School in 1966. He played Basketball and Baseball for four years. Roy was a member of West View Baptist Church. Roy worked at Quebecor and Wellmont Heart Center and retired from both.

Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 52 years, Shirley Waye; son, Danny (Katrina) Waye; daughter, Heather (Mark) Bishop; He was papaw to his three wonderful grandchildren, Jeron and Zoey Waye, and Jackson Bishop all special to him in different ways; brother, Bobby (Ann) Waye; sister-in-law, Faye (Robert) Gryder; along with several nieces, nephews and many friends.

The family will receive friends from 5 PM to 7 PM on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at West View Baptist Church, (1037 Fairview Ave. Kingsport, TN 37660). A funeral service will follow with Pastor Mike Stout officiating.

A graveside service will be held at 11 AM on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at Oak Hill Memorial Park with Pastor Mike Stout officiating. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the meet at the cemetery at 10:50 AM.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions may be made to West View Baptist Church WMU, (1037 Fairview Ave. Kingsport, TN 37660) or New Hope Quilting Ministry (Attn: Deloris Wells, 1116 Nelms Lane, Kingsport, TN 37665).

To express condolences to the family visit www.cartertrent.com

Carter Trent Funeral Home, Downtown Kingsport is serving the Waye Family.