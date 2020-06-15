KINGSPORT - J.C. Bell, 83 of Kingsport went home to be with the Lord Saturday, June 13, 2020, at Bristol Regional Medical Center.

He was born in Kingsport on September 7, 1936, a son of the late Charles H. and Effie Anderson Bell, and has resided in this area his entire life.

He graduated from Sullivan High School in 1956 and was a certified millwright at Mead paper. J.C. married Ruby B. Ketron on June 27, 1958, in Gate City, VA. He retired from Mead Paper following 32 years of service. J.C. was a member of Mead Riders and a member of Higher Ground Baptist Church.

J.C. will be remembered as a loving and devoted husband of 62 years, dad, Papaw Bell, and friend, who loved golfing, camping on Douglas Lake, and was a car enthusiast, in particular, NHRA drag racing and riding motorcycles.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Charles E. Bell; and one sister, Frances Hall.

J.C. is survived his wife of 62 years, Ruby Ketron Bell; two sons, Aaron Bell and girlfriend Kim Wolfe , and Eric Bell and wife Angela, all of Kingsport; two loving granddaughters, Shayla and Matt Henderson, Brianna Lambert and husband Elijah; four loving great grandchildren, Brody, Bryleigh, Lakynn Henderson, and Hudson Lambert; sister-in-law, Terry Childers; brothers-in-law, Bearl Ketron and wife Elsie, David Ketron and wife Lisa, Robert Ketron, and Bill Gilreath; a host of nieces and nephews; and special friend, Cheri Bell.

The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. A Celebration of Life will follow at 7 p.m. with Wayne Bledsoe and Todd Potter officiating.

Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at Oak Hill Memorial Park. Those attending committal services are asked to assemble at the funeral home by 1 p.m. and then proceed to the cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Bearl Ketron, David Ketron, Doug Trail, Elijah Lambert, Matt Henderson, and Todd Potter.

Honorary pallbearers will be Bill Conant, Alvin Roberts, Clarence Nelms, Abel Oney, Jim Fletcher, Edgar Roach, David Merrill, Dwight Carter, and Kevin Lewis.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Amedysis Home Therapy and Bristol Regional Medical Center.

Those wishing may make memorial contributions to Sullivan West Volunteer Fire Department, 113 Rosemont St, Kingsport, TN 37660.

