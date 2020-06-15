WISE, VA - Glennette Belcher Orender passed away peacefully at her home on Saturday, June 13, 2020 surrounded by her loving family

She was of the Christian Faith and was the former Owner/Operator of the Dari-Barn in Wise, VA.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Glen and Annette Belcher; and a sister, Patricia Collins.

Surviving are a daughter, Tiffani Richards; two sons, Dwayne Scott and Joshua Orender; a grandson, Thomas Richards; a brother, Tony Ballistreri; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Visitation for Glennette Orender will be held from 12:00 P.M. till 1:00 P.M. Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at the Sturgill Funeral Home in Wise, VA. Graveside Services will be private and burial will be in the Powell Valley Memorial Gardens Big Stone Gap, VA. Pastor Darrell Bolling will be officiating. We will be following state mandated social distancing and occupancy. Masks will not be supplied by the family or funeral home. Please visit www.sturgillfuneral.com to leave online condolences for the family.

Sturgill Funeral Home 1621 Norton Road SW Wise, VA 24293 is in charge of arrangements.