Conley Lee Wilder

Conley was born July 8th, 1944 in Stickleysville, Va to Robert and Dora Boatright. He started serving the Lord in 1975 and served the Lord faithfully throughout his life. He was a pillar in the Gate City UPC where he had attended faithfully. He retired from farming and Three Creek Apparel. Conley was well known in his community for the life he lived and his Godly character. He loved God, his family, and his church family. Despite the decline in his health, he remained faithful to church up until recently. He enjoyed gardening and farming, but the greatest joys in his life were his family and serving the Lord.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Dora Wilder; several sisters and brothers; and many nieces and nephews.

He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Mary Ann Wilder of the home; daughter, Michelle Roberts and husband Dean of Bristol, TN; grandchildren, Chris Hutson and wife Brettina of Okinawa, Japan, and Kayla Coleman and husband Daniel of Rogersville, TN; his great grandchildren, Brantley and Ella Coleman; brother, Robert Wilder of Kingsport, TN; sisters, Louise Burke and Helen Cox, both of Nickelsville, VA; several nieces and nephews who loved him very much; and a special friend, who was the father of his grandchildren, Shane Hutson.

Visiting hours will be June 17th, 2020 from 5pm-7pm at Gate City United Pentecostal Church in Gate City, Va. The Funeral will follow the visitation at 7pm with Pastor Danny Grizzle.

A graveside service will be held on June 18th, 2020 at 11am at Grassy Creek Cemetery. Family and friends will meet at the church at 10am to follow in procession.

Pallbearers include Wesley Russell, Garry Wilder, David Horton, Richard Sloan, Terry Russell, and Jeff Thurman.

Honorary Pallbearers include Danny Grizzle, Donnie Wampler, Cody Horton, Dave Horton, William White, and Jimmy Hammonds.

Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the family.