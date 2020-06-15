Betty Jane was the oldest of 7 children born on acold January morning in 1937 to her parents Henry and Henrietta Bishop. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her late two-year-old brother Clayton Eugene Bishop, her late husband, Tommy Skelton, sister Linda James and brother Kenneth Bishop. Tommy and Betty Jane were best friends throughout their 60-year marriage.

Betty Jane was a lifelong member of the Church Hill community and the Old Union Methodist Church. She enjoyed being a volunteer for many years in the local Community Clothes Closet. Betty Jane was also a Beautician practicing in the private shop in her home. She was also well known for her extraordinary country cooking especially her homemade banana pudding that she was famous for at many gatherings. Over the years, Betty Jane was a selfless caregiver caring for several aunts and others in time of need. Betty Jane was a sweet woman who loved her husband, children, family, church, friends and her beloved Kitty Cat, Scottie who was always by her side.

She is survived by her two children Thomas Skelton and wife Gina, daughter Angela Birdsong and husband Bill. Betty Jane was blessed with two grandchildren Chace and Susanna Skelton and two great grandchildren Kaylee and Kinsley. Chace and fiancée Ashley’s two daughters, Kaylee and Kinsley gave her great joy. She is also survived by her siblings Gayle and Rodney Bishop and sister Judy Christian, in addition to many precious nieces and nephews. We celebrate the life of Betty Jane Skelton and all the wonderful kindnesses and qualities that made her so special.

The family will receive friends at Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home in Church Hill on Tuesday, June 16th from 5:00-7:00 PM. A funeral service will be conducted 7:00 PM in the funeral home with Rev. Mitch Russell and Rev. Rodney Bishop officiating. A graveside service will be conducted on Wednesday at 11:00 AM at Church Hill Memory Gardens. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the funeral home by 10:15 AM to go in procession.

Pallbearers will be Chace Skelton, Shane Christian, Matthew Christian, Jordan Bishop, Bradley Bishop, Jacob Smallwood, Danny Skelton, David Marshall, Wade Fitzsimmons, and Michael Blair.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be sent to Old Union United Methodist Church.

