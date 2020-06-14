CHURCH HILL - Jimmy Moore, 79, of Church Hill went to be with the Lord on Friday, June 12, 2020.

The family will receive friends Sunday, June 14 at Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home from 5-7 pm followed by funeral services at 7 PM with Pastor Bryan Moore officiating. Jimmy will be laid to rest at 11 AM on Monday, June 15 at Church Hill Memory Gardens with Military rites conveyed by the American Legion Post 3/265 Honor Guard. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the funeral home by 10:15 AM Monday Morning.

Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers are Ron Bliss, Ray Trent, Mike Hurd, Mike Warner, Steve Wilmoth, and Ronnie Housewright.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that friends may donate to Oak Grove Baptist Church or the charity of their choice.

To leave an online message for the Moore family, please contact us @www.johnsonarrowood.com

