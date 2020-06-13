TSGT Timothy Chapman, USAF Retired

KINGSPORT - Timothy Chapman, age 64, of Kingsport, TN went to be with the Lord Saturday, May 30, 2020. He retired as Tech Sargent from the US Air Force after 20 years of service.

Timothy was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas Ray and Betty Sue Taylor Chapman.

Surviving are his wife, Susan Hartgrove Chapman; sons, Nicholas Aaron Chapman and wife Johnnie Jo; Lee Taylor Chapman and wife Kristen Lee; grandchildren, Brittani Nicole Adams, Travis Cole Adams, Madisyn Ashlee Adams, Aynslie Raeann Chapman, Britton Taylor Chapman, Savannah Avery Chapman, Stone Lee Chapman, Brandon Marsh, Taylor Marsh, Kendra Everhart, Brayden Everhart, Ajah Hickman, Solomon Taylor, Adia Elliott; great grandchildren, McKynlee Leal, Paisley Everhart, Aubrey Everhart; brothers, Tony Chapman and wife Debbie, David Chapman and wife Cathy; step-daughters, Sarah Brown and husband Jason, Heather Everhart; step-son, Jordan Teague; mother in law, Mary Francis Hartgrove (Queen).

Full military honors will be accorded by American Legion Hammond Post 3/265 at 11:00 AM Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at Colonial Funeral Home, Weber City, VA.

The family would like to extend special thanks to the VA Medical Center and Holston Manor.

Colonial Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of TSGT Tim Chapman, USAF Retired.

Online condolences may be made to the Timothy Chapman family at www.colonialfhscott.com