KINGSPORT - Geneva Ruth Wood, 74 years young, passed away Friday, June 12, 2020, and is now resting pain free and peacefully in the arms of Jesus.

She was a lifelong resident of Kingsport. Geneva had a great love for her family, pets, and working with flowers. She was a floral designer for many years at Groseclose Floral. Geneva was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend. She was always helping to lend a hand to anyone in need.

She was caretaker for her husband of 54 years, Joe H. Wood, Sr., whom preceded her in death in March 2020. Geneva was also preceded in death by her parents, Oliver and Lola Harvey; brother, Gary Harvey; sister-in-law, Jackie Wood; and grandmother, Mittie Richardson.

Geneva is survived by her son, Joe Wood, Jr. and wife Donna; grandchildren, Ethan Wood (Ashley McMurray), Seth Wood and wife Maria, and Laken Wood; great-granddaughter, Adaline Grace Wood; sisters, Brenda Harvey (John Necessary), Donna Davis; sister-in-law and caretaker, Carolyn Troxell and fiancé Jim Langrel; brother-in-law, David Wood; uncle, Joe Richardson and wife Elsie; and several nieces, nephews, and cousin.

The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, June 14, 2020, at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. with Pastor Will Shewey officiating.

Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. on Monday, June 15, 2020, at Mountain Home National Cemetery.

The family would like to thank Hospice House of Bristol for their loving care and kindness.

Hamlett-Dobson, Kingsport is serving the family of Geneva Ruth Wood.