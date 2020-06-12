Bill Stuckey

KINGSPORT - William “Bill” Grady Stuckey, 76, of Kingsport, died Tuesday afternoon, June 9, 2020 at Select Specialty Hospital in Bristol after a brief illness.

A private family memorial service will be held at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport with Rev. Stephen Defur officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to First Broad Street United Methodist Church, 100 East Church Circle, Kingsport, TN 37660.

