KINGSPORT - Press Trent 92, of Kingsport went to be with the Lord and was reunited with the love of his life on their 70 th wedding anniversary, Wednesday, June 10, 2020.

The family will receive friends from 11 am to 1 pm on Friday, June 12, 2020 at Carter-Trent Funeral Home downtown, Kingsport. A funeral service will follow with Bro. Larry Crawford officiating.

A military graveside service will follow at Oak Hill Memorial Park with the American Legion Hammond Post #3/265 conducting the honors. Pallbearers are Wayne Manning, Roger Manning, Greg Christian, Issac Allman, Ricky Trent, and Tony Kilgore. Honorary pallbearers are Jack Trent, Ray Trent, Ralph Trent, Michael Trent, and Tommy Walters.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children, 950 West Faris Road, Greeneville, SC 29605.

