KINGSPORT - Loren “Al” Fields, 77, went to his heavenly home on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, surrounded by his family. He was born on March 6, 1943 in Scott County, VA to the late Annie and Morton Fields.

Al was a wonderful and loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend. He served in the US Army in Vietnam, was a past Master of Kingsport Lodge 688, where he coordinated the shoe drive, 32 degree KCCH, a member of Jericho Shrine of Kingsport, and a York Rite Mason. Al also worked for Mason-Dixon Trucking and was the Fleet Manager for RSV Trucking.

Including his parents, Al is preceded in death by a brother, Harold Fields and sister, Joyce Jeanette Trepp.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 28 years, Linda Fields; daughters, Joellen J. Lepley (Eli), Olivia Margot Harvey (Derek Hilderbrand), and Kim Hodge (Mark); grandchildren, David and Kathryn Lepley, Abigail, Samantha, and Roxanne Harvey, and Tanner (Hannah) and Cierra Hodge; brothers, Jim Fields (BB) and Don Fields (Pat); sister-in-law, Betty Fields; several nieces, nephews, and cousins; and a host of neighbors and church friends.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, June 13, 2020 from 1:00 to 2:00pm at East Lawn Funeral Home. A celebration of Al’s life will follow at 2:00pm with Pastor David Poore officiating.

Al will be laid to rest at 3:00pm on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at East Lawn Memorial Park in the Garden of Everlasting Life III. Military rites conveyed by the American Legion Post 3/265.

Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Kingsport Lodge, Sullivan County Scottish Rite Shoe Fund, P.O. Box 861, Kingsport, TN 37662.

Online condolences may be made to the Fields family at www.eastlawnkingsport.com. East Lawn Funeral Home and Memorial Park has the honor of serving the Fields family.