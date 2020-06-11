Bill Stuckey

KINGSPORT - William “Bill” Grady Stuckey, 76, of Kingsport, died Tuesday afternoon, June 9, 2020 at Select Specialty Hospital in Bristol after a brief illness.

Born in Cincinnati, Ohio, he had resided in Kingsport since 2007. Bill was a member of First Broad Street United Methodist Church.

The family would like to thank the staff of Brookdale Assisted Living for their love and support during this difficult time.

Bill is survived by his wife, Laura C. Stuckey of the home; daughter, Kellie Weaver and husband, Tony of Kingsport; 2 sons, Chris Stuckey and wife, Wende of Maryville, and Jason Stuckey and wife, Jill of Knoxville; and 7 grandchildren, Jake Weaver and wife, Brooke, Austin Weaver, Kaylee Stuckey, Seth Stuckey, Brycen Leatherwood, Joshua Stuckey and Lauren Stuckey.

A private family memorial service will be held at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport with Rev. Stephen Defur officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to First Broad Street United Methodist Church, 100 East Church Circle, Kingsport, TN 37660.

