Willie Virgil Marshall, 84, passed away on June 6, 2020 at Holston Valley Medical Center.

A graveside service will be held at 2:00 pm on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at Oak Hill Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the American Heart Association, 3101 Brownsmill Rd., #6, P&B 321, Johnson City, TN 37604, the American Cancer Society, 871 N. Winsgarber Rd., Knoxville, TN 37909 or to the American Diabetes Association., P.O. Box 11454, Alexandria, VA 22312.

Please visit www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an online condolence for the family.

Hamlett-Dobson, Kingsport is serving the family of Willie Virgil Marshall.