KINGSPORT - Phillip Sherman Hoard, Sr. 73 of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord on Friday, June 5, 2020 at Holston Valley Medical Center following an extended illness.

The family will receive friends from 5-7 pm Thursday, June 11, 2020 at Carter-Trent Funeral Home.

A funeral service will follow at 7 pm in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Lester Lattany and Pastor Melvin Conley officiating. Music will be provided by Lori Ann Hale.

A private graveside service will be on Friday, June 12, 2020 at Mountain Home National Cemetery.

